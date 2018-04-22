Intoxicated driver runs off I-94 ramp, hits car driven by another intoxicated driver in Indiana

An intoxicated driver hit another intoxicated driver in Indiana Saturday. (Indiana State Police)

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
An intoxicated driver ran their car into a vehicle driven by another intoxicated driver in Indiana Saturday.

According to Indiana State Police, a preliminary investigation showed that Jacqueline Adan, 21, was driving with a 17-year-old passenger and Toni Serano, 23, when she lost control of her car on the curve of an I-94 westbound on-ramp in Portage.

Adan continued through the median and entered first I-94 westbound, then the State Route 249 exit ramp.

On the exit ramp, Adan hit a vehicle driven by Leonard Scott, 32.

Serano was uninjured. Scott, Adan and the teenage passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Adan's blood alcohol concentration was found to be twice the legal limit. She was taken to Porter County Jail. Scott was also arrested for driving while intoxicated.
