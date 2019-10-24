Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner on West Side

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man armed with a taser was killed Wednesday night after being confronted by the owner of the home he was breaking into in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

He has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Derek Carson, 51.

According to police, around 10 p.m. the intruder broke into a home in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue through a rear back window and was confronted by the homeowner, a 39-year-old man.
Police said a physical confrontation ensued between the homeowner and the intruder.

Carson received unknown injuries during the fight and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Although Chicago police said the exact cause of death is currently unknown, sources did tell ABC7 it was not from a gunshot wound.

The intruder lived just a few blocks away from the crime scene. According to a criminal records search, Carson was arrested and charged with residential burglary in the past.

Investigators plan on reviewing surveillance footage from the home to take a closer look at the incident.

The homeowner was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for treatment of minor injuries resulting from bites and scratches during the fight, police said. He is in stable condition.

There are currently no charges against the homeowner, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinhome invasionintruderman killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS strike negotiations continue for 8th day; CTU plans civil disobedience training
39 people found dead in truck ID'd as Chinese nationals: Police
Cubs hire David Ross as next manager
112-year-old lifelong White Sox fan attends his very first game
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Vehicle plunges from Indianapolis parking garage, killing 2
Disney Theatrical to celebrate 25 years with Broadway's best
Show More
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Peoples Gas predicts lower heating bills for Chicago customers this winter
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
'Flyboy' artist opens first interactive exhibit in Pilsen
More TOP STORIES News