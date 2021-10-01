Intruder stabs man at River North condo fitness center

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending against an intruder accused of stabbing a man who was working out in the gym of his River North condo building.

The attack happened Thursday morning at a high rise near Wabash and Hubbard.


A resident said after the intruder got into the building, he went to the mail room and damaged packages. Then he somehow got into the fitness center, where he stabbed a resident to who was exercising there.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Chicago police arrested his alleged attacker.


In a letter to residents, the building's property manager said they are "reviewing all security conditions of the building."

Some residents said they feel very unnerved by how the alleged attacker was able to get into the building and continue on to the fitness room. Police have not identified the attacker or announced charges.
