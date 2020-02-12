chicago proud

Chicago 1st graders' portable sink invention earns them national spotlight

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple of creative first graders came up with an invention that's earning them the national spotlight.

The two won an invention contest at their South Side school with a design for a portable sink - and now they're getting featured on ABC's "Strahan, Sara and Keke."

Kailey McGuire said there was one time she was at the beach and wanted to eat some potato chips, but ran into a problem.

"I had just finished playing in the sand but there was nowhere to wash my hands nearby," she said. "Then I thought, what if I had a sink I could carry with me to wash my hands and eat the snacks?"

That was the inspiration for the "Kids Fun Portable Sink." McGuire and her classmate, Jaiah Gosa, worked on the creation for their school's Invention Convention last year, when they were 7-year-old 1st graders at Lenart Regional Gifted Center.

"The kids did a really good job," said Karin McGuire, Kailey's mom. "It was really hard. They're 7-year-olds staying focused for that long a period of time. So we had to have play breaks, food breaks, a lot of patience."

To make their concept a reality, the girls came up with three prototypes, documenting their extensive research in a binder. Finally, they designed a portable, collapsible sink that can be attached to a water bottle.

That hard work paid off. Kailey and Jaiah won 1st place at their school, then they won at regionals. McGuire then represented the duo at the national Convention Invention in Detroit, where they won.

"I had to prep her like, it's ok if you don't win," her mom said. "And they called her name for 1st place and I was like, ah!"

Now America can find out about Kailey's invention when she appears on "Strahan, Sara and Keke" later this week. Kid inventors are being featured each day.

"I'm really excited!" Kailey said.

Kailey, now an 8-year-old in the 2nd grade, is gearing up for another invention convention. She has ideas for a special kind of robot, but has to work out the kinks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagochathamchildrenawardinventiongood morning americachicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
12-year-old makes healthy snacks for essential workers
Bensenville couple brightens neighborhood with balloon art
Chicago pie shop cooks up fun in baking videos for kids
Park Ridge residents beat boredom with 'Park Ridge-opoly'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News