Lawsuit filed over INVEST South/West plan to redevelop historic Chicago building in Humboldt Park

The company that lost the bid for an Invest South/West development project is now suing the Lightfoot Administration and the winning developers.

The city took bids for the redevelopment of the historic Pioneer Bank Building at 400 West North Avenue in Humboldt Park.

The Hispanic Housing Development Corporation filed a complaint Friday, trying to stop the project from going forward.

It cites what it calls the financial irresponsibility of the winning developer's proposal. It also claims favoritism in the bid process by the city.

ABC7 reached out to the mayor's office for a response, but it said the city doesn't comment on pending litigation.