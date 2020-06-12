Investigation underway into Houston bar explosion

According to the Houston Fire Department, no one was injured or killed when Bar 5015, which is located on Almeda Road at Wichita Street, was destroyed in the blast at 4:55 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters found a debris field and multiple small spot fires when they arrived at the business, HFD said. Those fires were put out within five minutes.
The fire department's Arson Bureau is investigating the case, but, so far, there was no word of the cause of the blast.
HFD Assistant Chief Alfredo Martinez said that because it's so early in the investigation, there are not many answers as to why and how the explosion happened.
Video from the scene shows debris scattered in the street, with multiple emergency response vehicles on the scene.
Neighbors that live close to the bar reported shattered glass and photos falling off the walls in their homes.
