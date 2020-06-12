Investigation underway into Houston bar explosion

HOUSTON, Texas -- Arson investigators, including those from HPD, the FBI, and the ATF, are now looking into the early morning explosion that leveled a bar in Houston's Third Ward.

According to the Houston Fire Department, no one was injured or killed when Bar 5015, which is located on Almeda Road at Wichita Street, was destroyed in the blast at 4:55 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found a debris field and multiple small spot fires when they arrived at the business, HFD said. Those fires were put out within five minutes.

Local surveillance video captured the moment the bar exploded with a flash of light that illuminated the frame.



The fire department's Arson Bureau is investigating the case, but, so far, there was no word of the cause of the blast.

HFD Assistant Chief Alfredo Martinez said that because it's so early in the investigation, there are not many answers as to why and how the explosion happened.



Video from the scene shows debris scattered in the street, with multiple emergency response vehicles on the scene.

"BOOM": Hear what neighbors have to say about the moment a south Houston bar exploded, shaking their homes and busting their windows.


Neighbors that live close to the bar reported shattered glass and photos falling off the walls in their homes.





The 5000 block of Almeda is covered in debris as authorities look for what caused the explosion early Friday.



