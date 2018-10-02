Investigative Internship: Summer 2019

Assist investigative reporter and producer with stories by researching and following up on hotline calls and emails

Attend shoots and interviews with reporter and or producer

Sit in on editing of segments

Log interviews with use of Dalet

Set up interviews

Submit FOIAs

Help find digital original stories

Knowledge of how to log interviews, screen calls, and emails

Some editorial experience on rooting out a story

Strong communication skills to talk to callers who are seeking help from the I-Team

Judgement of what may or may not be an investigation

Studying journalism or broadcast television in college

All candidates must be available from May/June to August/September

All candidates must be willing to work 16-18 hours/week

ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.The Consumer Investigative Unit of the I-Team responds to viewers who need help or feel as though they have been ripped off or wronged. The I-Team looks for patterns of complaints attached to certain companies to warn other viewers. We also alert viewers to data and privacy concerns and find stories that have broad warnings, which can help improve people's everyday lives.The Consumer division of the I-Team also proactively digs for other stories through research and the use of the Freedom of Information Act to uncover wrongdoing and problems which affect consumer's pocketbooks.