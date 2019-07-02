Sheriff: Help needed identifying girl left at Sacramento County firehouse

By Tim Jue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Sheriff's deputies in Sacramento County sought the public's help identifying a girl who was brought to a fire station Sunday.

A citizen that brought the child to the fire station said an unknown Hispanic female left the girl. That woman has not been located.

Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said people who have information about who the girl is should call investigators at (916) 874-5115 or contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

People can also leave tips anonymously through the Sacramento County Sheriff's website at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS.
