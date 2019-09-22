Investigators search for motive after SUV drives into Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, 1 in custody

By
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators are now working to put together the pieces of a bizarre incident that led to an SUV crashing into Woodfield Mall and its driver navigating through the Schaumburg shopping center.

Woodfield Mall resumed normal operations Saturday after a driver sent frightened shoppers scurrying Friday afternoon, police said.

According to Schaumburg police, the SUV entered the mall by Sears and then drove into the common area before witnesses said the car crashed into a pillar, just barely missing a group of children.

"Almost hit a bunch of kids on a little train," said witness Anthony Uchick, who was inside the mall at the time. "Crashed into Forever 21 and his front bumper ended up being in front of where Forever 21 is."

A 22-year-old man is in custody.

Three people were transported with very minor injuries, Schaumburg police said. No major injuries were reported, and police said no one was injured by being struck by the car itself.

WATCH: Raw video of car driving through Woodfield Mall
EMBED More News Videos

An SUV drove through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday afternoon.



The man was taken into custody. He was initially detained by mall patrons, including two off-duty officers, before police could arrive at the scene.

The man refused medical transport, according to police.

The ABC7 I-Team spoke to the family of the suspected driver, who is from Palatine. The man's father said the 22-year-old has a health condition that requires medication, but did not say what the condition is. The man is currently being held at Schaumburg police headquarters.

Investigators have yet to release any motive, but police said there is no indication that this was a terrorist attack. Police said they have not had prior contact with the suspected driver.

WATCH: Raw video of arrest in Woodfield Mall
EMBED More News Videos

A witness captured on video police arresting a man suspected to have driven through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Friday.



For now, the doors of the Sears entrance are boarded up, but the mall has since reopened.



"It could have been a lot worse," said Cynthia Nabasny, who works across the street. "Because if it wasn't taken under control, who knows what would have happened."

Authorities said no charges have been filed and the incident is still under investigation.

Police denied social media reports that a shooting occurred, saying there's no evidence there was ever an active shooter situation and no bullet casings were recovered in the mall. Police said what people thought were gunshots was most likely the car breaking glass inside the mall.
