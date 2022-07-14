Underground beer cave built more than 150 years ago rediscovered in Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa -- In Iowa, history lovers can now hoist a glass in honor of a 19th-century beer cave that has been rediscovered.
Connected to a brewery with a colorful past -- and found by chance -- the underground beer cave is generating the latest buzz in Winterset.
Built more than 150 years ago, underground beer caves were used as a way to keep beer cool.
While some locals had heard about it, the buried beer room had been lost for decades.
A crew reportedly found the cave while boring in some power lines, KCCI reported.
For now, the beer cave remains buried and filled with water, but light imaging radar will eventually scan it.
Officials will then decide how best to preserve it.
