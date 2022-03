10 people charged after shooting at Iowa high school leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa (WLS) -- Four more teens are now charged in a deadly shooting outside an Iowa high school , bringing the total number of people charged to 10.The shooting happened earlier this morning near East High School in downtown Des Moines.Des Moines police said in a news release that gunfire that struck the victims appeared to come from a passing vehicle.Police said calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m. on March 7, shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.A 15-year-old was killed and two others were critically wounded.Investigators said six guns were used and police recovered 42 shell casings from the scene and the suspects' vehicles.