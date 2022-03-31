school shooting

10 people charged after shooting at Iowa high school leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DES MOINES, Iowa (WLS) -- Four more teens are now charged in a deadly shooting outside an Iowa high school, bringing the total number of people charged to 10.

The shooting happened earlier this morning near East High School in downtown Des Moines.

Des Moines police said in a news release that gunfire that struck the victims appeared to come from a passing vehicle.

Police said calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m. on March 7, shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.

A 15-year-old was killed and two others were critically wounded.

Investigators said six guns were used and police recovered 42 shell casings from the scene and the suspects' vehicles.
