Two earthquakes strike near Iran nuclear plant, just hours after missile attacks

By CNN
Two earthquakes struck near a nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran on Wednesday morning, just over a week after another quake hit the region.

The first quake, measuring 4.9 magnitude, struck just before 9.00 a.m. local time in Bushehr province, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Around 30 minutes later a second quake, this time measuring 4.5 magnitude, struck the same province which runs along the Iranian coastline, CNN reported.

The quake epicenters were within 20 kilometers of the city of Borazjan -- a short distance from the country's Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Another earthquake, measuring 5.1 magnitude, struck the same region less than two weeks ago.

In a dramatic day for Iran, the two quakes happened just hours after the country fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops, in retaliation for the US' killing of a top Iranian general last week.

RELATED: Iran's supreme leader calls missile attacks at US bases 'slap' against America

In the wake of Qasem Soleimani's killing last week, Iran said it was ending its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Opened in August 2010, Bushehr is not only Iran's first nuclear plant but the first civilian reactor in the Middle East.

History of deadly quakes

Iran is no stranger to tectonic activity. The country sits on a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian plates, and has experienced many earthquakes in the past.

In November, at least five people died and 330 others injured when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran.

A quake that struck near the Iran-Iraq border in November 2017 killed at least 452 people.

The deadliest quake this century occurred in 2003, when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the southeastern Iranian city of Bam, killing some 26,000 people.

The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldiran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News