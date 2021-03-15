stimulus funds

Stimulus check questions: Why some taxpayers can't withdraw $1,400 payments from bank accounts

Americans can check status of stimulus payments using IRS Get My Payment portal
By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business
WASHINGTON -- Some Americans are seeing their stimulus checks pending in their bank accounts, and they're complaining about banks holding their stimulus direct deposits.

If you're included in that group, don't worry: Banks aren't sitting on stimulus payments. It just takes a couple of days for the checks to process.

Click here to check out our stimulus check calculator to see how much you could be eligible for under this plan.


"Some people will see the money in their accounts as early as this weekend as a pending or provisional payment until it is cleared by their financial institution," a Treasury official told reporters during a call on Friday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person (and more for married couples and those with children), were included in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that was signed on Wednesday.

MORE: What to know about third stimulus checks and tax filing season
EMBED More News Videos

Your stimulus money could arrive within days. But how will your 2020 tax filing affect your payment? And what about the child tax credit?



"Customers who are eligible to receive direct deposit of their stimulus payment may expect it as soon as March 17, 2021," Wells Fargo tweeted Friday. And many Twitter users responded to the tweet, complaining about the bank's projected timeline.

Wells Fargo responded to Twitter users' complaints Saturday, saying, the bank would "process all of the direct deposits according to the effective date provided by the US Treasury." The tweet also highlighted that people can check the status of their payments by using the Get My Payment tool from the IRS.

EMBED More News Videos

Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.



Chase Bank also tweeted, saying, "We are making funds available as they are received. Most eligible customers can expect to see stimulus payments in their Chase account as soon as Wednesday, March 17."

Some Americans have already seen the latest round of stimulus payments hit their bank accounts. By Saturday morning, several people had posted on social media about seeing their stimulus payments pending in their bank accounts. Although direct deposits have gone out first, paper checks and prepaid debit cards will be sent out before the end of March.

The money is expected to reach about 90% of families, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

-- CNN's Katie Lobosco and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.bankeconomyhouse of representativescoronavirusstimulus fundsgovernmentjoe bidencongressunemployment
RELATED
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
STIMULUS FUNDS
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
Missing stimulus payments, tax credits? Here is what you need to know
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Calumet Heights
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Woman shot among 4 injured in fiery crash with street sweeper
Live radar: Snow accumulation up to 4 inches Monday
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, 13 others wounded
IL reports 782 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Show More
Seniors weigh in on dating later in life
9 things that weren't scary before the pandemic but are now
38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Daniel Kaluuya, more react to their Oscar nominations
More TOP STORIES News