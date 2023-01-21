10-year-old aspiring detective sends police DNA sample to find out if Santa is real

CUMBERLAND, R.I. -- A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl, with a knack for detective work, is determined to find out if Santa Claus is real!

So she gathered evidence from the treats she left for Santa and his reindeer, and contacted her local police department to see if they could take a DNA sample and investigate the case.

Cumberland Rhode Island Police Chief Matt Benson was surprised when a package arrived just after Christmas.

"It's an incredible first, and we're excited," Chief Benson said. "We put together an evidence packet and sent it to the state forensic unit. We want to foster her curiosity and her investigative skills."

Her name was redacted by police because they hadn't reached out to the family yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

"Surveillance image of a reindeer in that vicinity that night. We do have information of an individual that was observed in the area matching the description of what people would consider would be Santa Claus. We've tracked that individual down, and we're hoping to interview him maybe this week or next," Chief Benson said.

Just then, they received a hit on social media from the girl's mom, thanking the Cumberland police for picking up the case.

"She's always a little bit skeptical, and looking for the facts," said the girl's mom, Alyson Doumato.

The young budding detective, Scarlett Doumato, even has her own lab of sorts at home.

"I watch crime shows, and I thought it was like cool to be a detective," Scarlett said.

The open case is being pursued by Cumberland police, who promise to get to the bottom of the mystery.

"Maybe there's a debate that needs to be settled, but we'll do our part to believe and keep that dream alive," Chief Benson said.

When asked what she hopes the verdict will be, Scarlett said, "that he's real."