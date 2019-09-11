Person shot in Lawndale on Eisenhower Expressway, outbound lanes reopen

CHICAGO -- A person was shot Tuesday night on the Eisenhower Expressway in Lawndale on the West Side, Illinois State Police said.

Officers were called to a shooting about 8 p.m. at Interstate 290 and California Avenue, police said.

Shell casings were found nearby at Western Avenue, ISP said.

Details about the shooting and the person's condition were not made available by police.

Outbound lanes were closed for about four hours, police said.

They were reopened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
