Damcam video shows traffic stop turned deadly shooting involving Illinois State Police in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have released dash camera video Sunday that gives a look into what exactly happened when a traffic stop earlier this week turned into a deadly shooting.The incident happened in south suburban Harvey at 147th Street and S Halstead Street.The dashcam video starts just before 12:30 Wednesday morning showing an ISP Trooper behind an SUV that was turning right onto 147th from Halsted in Harvey. The trooper then initiates a traffic stop.The trooper later requests the female driver to get out of the vehicle and asks her if she "forgot the lights" on her vehicle.She replied, "No. I thought they were on, that they automatically cut on."The trooper then instructs his partner to help the male front-seat passenger, who was later identified as 30-year-old Darren Green Junior, out of the SUV.The trooper on the left side of the screen can be seen opening the driver's side door when you hear him tell Green not to move."Hey bud," he said. "Hey, gun! Gun...don't move. Don't move!"The trooper then calls for emergency assistance.Police said there was a struggle in the vehicle with Green over a gun while a woman and child are in the back seat. You see the woman and child barely get out of the vehicle as Green drives away, hitting a nearby bus shelter, according to police.During that time, officials said a shot was fired from Green's gun, striking him in the head.Investigators said the troopers did not fire their guns.As the troopers await EMS, they can be heard repeatedly telling Green to stay with them.Green was pronounced dead later that morning at a hospital.The Trooper on the driver's side of the vehicle has been with ISP for 11 years. The other Trooper has only been on for 11 months, officials said.Illinois State Police said the investigation is ongoing and is being reviewed by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.