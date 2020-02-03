Illinois state trooper injured in I-57 crash in Riverdale; NB traffic lanes blocked

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois State trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in south suburban Riverdale Monday morning, police said.The trooper was in an unmarked squad car when it became involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 138th Street at about 2:30 a.m., police said.The injured trooper was transported to Christ Hospital, where the trooper's condition stabilized, police said.The northbound lanes of I-57 are closed between 147th Street and the Call Sag Channel and the entrance ramp to northbound I-57 at 147th Street is closed while police investigate.