Illinois State Police warns of fake fundraising accounts for fallen trooper

Do not be fooled by FAKE fundraising accounts being set up to honor our fallen Trooper Nick Hopkins. Scammers are already trying to prey on people.— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) August 24, 2019
We will announce any reputable links once they are vetted through the family.
Trooper Hopkins died Friday after he was shot while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis.
He was 33-year-old and a 10 year ISP veteran.