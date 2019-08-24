Illinois State Police warns of fake fundraising accounts for fallen trooper

An Illinois State Police trooper who was shot Friday while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis has died, according to state police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police is warning the public to be aware of fake fundraising accounts that are being set up to honor fallen Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins.

Scammers are already trying to prey on the public, ISP said in a tweet.



Illinois State Police said they will announce any reputable links to fundraisers in honor of Trooper Hopkins once they are vetted through the family.

Trooper Hopkins died Friday after he was shot while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

He was 33-year-old and a 10 year ISP veteran.
