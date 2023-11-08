Chicago-based nonprofit pivots to find homes for displaced Israelis; 1.4M Gazans also displaced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 2 million Israelis and Palestinians have had to leave their homes since the Israel-Hamas War began one month ago. A Chicago-based nonprofit that offers Israeli soldiers affordable housing quickly shifted its focus due to the conflict.

As word of Hamas' October 7 surprise assault on Israel began to spread across the world, leaders of a local organization were desperate to help. Entire communities in Israel were destroyed or abandoned during the sneak attack.

For years, Chicago headquartered Bayit Brigade has provided homes for Israel Defense Forces soldiers with no family in Israel to support them. Since the start of the war, they have pivoted to finding homes for some of the 250,000 displaced Israelis.

Founded five years ago in Chicago, Bayit Brigade works with Israeli organizations to place what are known as "lone soldiers" in affordable housing after completing their military service. Lone soldiers are members of the IDF with no local family to support them. They can be new immigrants, volunteers from abroad or Israelis estranged from their family.

The nonprofit's focus changed October 7 when hundreds of thousands were forced to flee their homes as Israel came under attack.

"After the attacks, we found ourselves in a unique position because of all the housing infrastructure that we had." Bayit Brigade Co-Founder Aaron Snyder told the I-Team. "We had a team on the ground of people that have a real estate company. We got contacted by someone that had a family from the south, whose house was destroyed, and they asked if we had any housing to put them in. We actually had an apartment and we connected them. And so a light bulb went off. Hey, maybe we can act as matchmaker."

That's exactly what they've done. Teams in Chicago are working with volunteers in Israel, already placing more than 300 people in safer cities throughout the country.

"It's a total grassroots effort. These are groups of volunteers on the ground. The group doesn't even have a name, it's just a bunch of people with the same desire to help out the families," said Snyder.

"We had families from Ashkelon who told me everything in my house is ruined. I just have to find somewhere to stay and I have nowhere to go to," Israeli volunteer Miri-Tal Daniel told the I-Team.

"I'm in touch with one woman from a town called Ofakim, one of the towns that had terrorists inside of them. There were hostages taken from there. When I called her, when I first made contact with her voice was shaking. There were kids screaming in the background. She told me that her and her family have not left the house for a week," said Daliah Adler, who has been working with other family members to place people.

Technology already in place helped with logistics.

"A major tech company from Israel, Monday.com, has created a database using their platform that matches people who are looking for housing and people who are willing to host," said Adler.

IDF reservist Staff Sgt. "Max" was supposed to relocate from Israel to Chicago the week after the war began. Because of the special unit he is part of, we are not using his full name.

"The plan was originally to move to Chicago with my girlfriend, renting an apartment there. And on the events of October 7, my team got called back up. We're in charge of ensuring the safety of any threats to IDF troops with regards to explosives," he said.

Max serves on the board of Bayit Brigade.

"Helping those in need, it's a value that we as an organization really hold close to us," said Max

The group also financed 14 families to stay at a glamping site built in a crater as they wait for housing to open up.

"I've never seen the community this united. I've never seen I've never seen people are working harder together to try to help to help the people affected by this tragedy," said Snyder.

Their efforts are appreciated.

Even more Palestinians have been displaced since the conflict began. Overall, a total of 1.4 million throughout the Palestinian territories are out of their homes, according to the government there. That's nearly half of Gaza's population.