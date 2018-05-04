Israeli diplomat says he was kicked out of Uber for speaking Hebrew

A foreign diplomat in Chicago claims he was kicked out of an Uber ride for speaking Hebrew on a phone call.Itay Milner, the Deputy Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, said he was heading home on lower Wacker Drive when the driver kicked him out of the vehicle Thursday night."He started yelling at me. 'Get out of my car.' Using the 'F' word," Miner said. "Pretty shocked that some like that could happen in America. I mean, we all know there is racism everywhere...We should get people like that off the road. It's dangerous."Milner said he contacted Uber and was given a refund.Uber has reportedly removed the driver's access to the app during an investigation.