localish

Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm

EMBED <>More Videos

Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm

PHILADELPHIA -- Chef Maria Forte grew up in Italy, where her mother had a restaurant for years.

In Philly, she was a fixture on the Italian restaurant scene, opening a few noted spots before retiring during the pandemic with Cucina Forte in Bella Vista.

At every stop along the way, Mexican immigrant Juana Franco was with her, for more than 20 years - starting as a dishwasher, then becoming a cook, and eventually running the kitchen.

When Maria left Cucina Forte, Franco bought the restaurant from her and changed the name to Cucina Maria.

Today, Franco continues to cook the classic Italian dishes she learned under the tutelage of Maria, and says she is excited to be moving into the next phase as owner-chef.

Cucina Maria | Facebook | Instagram
768 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-408-0020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm
Huff and Puff BBQ is serving up vegan options like Smoked Watermelon
Couple discovers '60s-era time capsule during home repair
Black woman-owned bookstore in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Victims rear-ended then carjacked, CPD warns
Mag Mile robbery crew stole purses worth $43K; guard critically hurt
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French out of hospital
Park City teen drowns at Waukegan Beach
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban deadline
Construction costs rising due to skyrocketing prices, labor shortage
Show More
Chicago to mandate vaccine for city workers, Lightfoot says
Old Town restaurants hit by gunfire on Wells: CPD
COVID could be under control by spring if vaccinations go up: Fauci
Crews constructing house at Soldier Field for Kanye West show
Former Chicago Blackhawk Jimmy Hayes dead at 31
More TOP STORIES News