Celebrating Black History Month: The legacy of Chicago's Black Ensemble Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jackie Taylor was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in the Cabrini Green housing project. She rose from modest roots to become a distinguished director, producer, actress, educator, singer, playwright and theater founder.

As the Founder of the 40-year-old Black Ensemble Theater (BE), she has created a strong institution committed to eradicating racism. She has written and produced more than 100 plays and musical biographies.

Taylor joined ABC7 to talk about the history of the Black Ensemble Theater and its upcoming performance, "Jackie Taylor's Legends the Musical - A Civil Rights Movement - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow."

Jackie Taylor's Legends the Musical - A Civil Rights Movement - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Date: Preview February 22nd, Opens March 5, Closed April 12
Hours: Friday 8:00PM, Saturday 3:00PM & 8:00PM, Sunday 3:00PM
Address: 4450 N Clark Street
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $49.00 to $65.00

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://blackensembletheater.org/.
