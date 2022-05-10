Jacob Blake

Civil rights lawsuit dropped against Kenosha police officer in Jacob Blake shooting

Not immediately clear if Jacob Blake settlement reached
EMBED <>More Videos

Jacob Blake's family calls Kyle Rittenhouse verdict 'injustice'

MADISON, Wis. -- Jacob Blake has dropped his federal civil rights lawsuit against the Wisconsin police officer who shot him during a domestic disturbance and left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Neither attorneys for Blake, whose August 2020 shooting sparked the protests in which Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded a third, nor Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey indicated in their court filings why the lawsuit was being dropped, including whether a settlement had been reached.

A man who answered the phone at the office of Blake's attorney, Patrick Salvi II, hung up when asked about the decision to drop the lawsuit, and Sheskey's attorney, Kenneth Battle, had no immediate comment.

RELATED: 'I'm distraught for their families': Jacob Blake's family reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, after Blake resisted arrest during the disturbance and appeared to turn toward Sheskey with a knife. Blake was wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant at the time.

Prosecutors cleared Sheskey of any criminal wrongdoing and later dropped the sexual assault charges against Blake as part of a plea deal. Blake filed the civil rights lawsuit in March 2021 alleging that Sheskey had used excessive force on him.

Court records indicate that attorneys for the two men filed notice on Friday that they had agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means Blake can't refile it. U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller ordered the case dismissed Monday.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 and living in nearby Antioch, Illinois, when he shot the three protesters, was acquitted on all charges in November.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshapolice involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshootinglawsuitjacob blakekyle rittenhouse
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JACOB BLAKE
A look back at Chicago's ups and downs in 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse visits former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Protest held in Kenosha in reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict yields mixed reactions
TOP STORIES
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
New car buyers faced with sticker shock, long waits, no guarantees
Young Thug, rapper, among 28 indicted on RICO, gang charges
Wife shows up in court after man allegedly killed by girlfriend
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Hinsdale
3 robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview
CPD cancels all days off to handle possible Memorial Day violence
Show More
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
CPD asks for help to ID Lincoln Park armed robbery, shooting suspects
Driver causes Lawndale crash before running onto highway in chase: CPD
Chicago Weather: Hot with storms late Tuesday
Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala celebrating Día de la Madre May 10
More TOP STORIES News