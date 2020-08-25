Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after police shooting in Kenosha, father says; unknown if condition is permanent

WARNING DISTURBING VIDEO | Kenosha police shooting caught on camera

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6385403" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6387619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple buildings burned in Kenosha for a second night after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man.

Attorney: Children 'devastated' after Kenosha police shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6387766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ben Crump, an attorney representing Jacob Blake's family, said his children who were in the car at the time of the shooting by Kenosha police are "absolutely devasted."

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Jacob Blake, a black man shot by police in Kenosha Sunday, is currently paralyzed from the waist down, his father said Tuesday.Jacob Blake Sr. told CNN he does not know if the injury is permanent.The Blake family's attorney Ben Crump joined Good Morning America Tuesday morning and said Blake is in stable condition, but remains in the ICU. Crump said his three children are "absolutely devastated" by the shooting.Blake, 29, was shot in the back in front of his young children after breaking up a fight in the neighborhood, his family said.He grew up in Evanston moved to Kenosha for a fresh start, his family said.His grandfather, Jacob Blake Sr., was lead pastor at Evanston's Ebenezer AME Church during the 1960s and 70s and fought for years for fair housing. Two senior homes bear his name."Because of the family legacy that's here in Evanston, I think it has shaken everyone just to hear this kind of news," Rev. Deborah Y. Scott, Ebenezer AME Church.The shooting has sparked two nights of protests in Kenosha, with violent confrontations between protesters and police. Monday night, several buildings and trucks were burned.Video of the shooting was posted on social media. The video appeared to show the shooting from across a street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at Blake as he walked around the front of a parked SUV. As Blake opened the driver's side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.