Crystal Lake blood drive honors McHenry County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A blood drive held in northwest suburban Crystal Lake Saturday honored a fallen McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy.

Jacob Keltner was killed in the line of duty in March of 2019.

"Jake believed in service over self, and this is a way that we can continue his giving spirit," said Deputy Keltner's widow, Becki Keltner. "This drive means a lot to my family."

This is the fourth year that his wife has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the Sage YMCA.

"Every two seconds, someone needs a blood donation, but only 3% of people are eligible donate, so this is a great way to spread awareness," Becki said.

Keltner received several blood transfusions after he was shot. Although he didn't survive, it gave his family time to say goodbye and allowed doctors to keep his tissue, bone and heart valves viable for donation.

"Jake was able to have his organs saved and donated to other people even though, unfortunately, he passed, his organs were able to save others," said Meghan Kramer, who is a family friend.

The 35-year-old, family says, dedicated his life to serving his community. It's in the wake of his tragic death where his name still lives on.

"We've had a great turnout," said BEcki, who added that more than 200 people signed up to donate.

"January 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and given that Jake was in law enforcement, it's just another way of honoring him. Being that Jake was also a donor before he passed away, it's the least that we could do to give back," said McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Popovits.

