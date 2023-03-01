Arrest warrant issued for top NFL Draft prospect, UGA player Jalen Carter

ATHENS, Ga. (WLS) -- Police in Georgia issued an arrest warrant has been issued for Jalen Carter, a top NFL Draft prospect, in connection with a crash that killed a fellow University of Georgia player and a staff member.

The Athens Clarke County Police Department said Carter is wanted for reckless driving and racing in connection with the crash that killed Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willcock hours after celebrating UGA's Championship win on January 15.

Police said alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were contributing factors to the crash.

ESPN's Mel Kiper listed Carter at the number one prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some experts having the Chicago Bears, who have the top pick, selecting the defensive lineman.

Carter is not participating in the workout portion of this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis but was scheduled to conduct interviews with teams, undergo a physical and was scheduled to address reporters Wednesday.

ABC News contributed to this report