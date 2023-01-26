WATCH LIVE

FOOD & DRINK

James Beard semifinalist: Chicago's top chefs, restaurants seek highest honor in culinary world

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 26, 2023 2:23AM
James Beard semifinalists 2023 announced
Some of Chicago's top chefs and restaurants are in the running for the highest honor in the culinary world.

The James Beard Foundation announced its award semifinalists Wednesday.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony at Chicago's Lyric Opera House on June 5.

Local semifinalists include "Smyth" for Outstanding Restaurant, "Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining" and "Obelix" for Best New Restaurant.

"Sepia" is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality; "All Together Now" is being recognized in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Category; and Damarr Brown of "Virtue" is a semifinalist in the "Emerging Chef" category.

