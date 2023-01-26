James Beard semifinalist: Chicago's top chefs, restaurants seek highest honor in culinary world

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of Chicago's top chefs and restaurants are in the running for the highest honor in the culinary world.

The James Beard Foundation announced its award semifinalists Wednesday.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony at Chicago's Lyric Opera House on June 5.

Local semifinalists include "Smyth" for Outstanding Restaurant, "Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining" and "Obelix" for Best New Restaurant.

"Sepia" is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality; "All Together Now" is being recognized in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Category; and Damarr Brown of "Virtue" is a semifinalist in the "Emerging Chef" category.