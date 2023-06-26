WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Jim Crown death: Chicagoan known for philanthropy, leadership, killed in Colorado crash

Crown family one of wealthiest in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 26, 2023 4:35PM
James Crown, known for Chicago philanthropy, killed in Colorado crash
EMBED <>More Videos

Jim Crown, who was known for his philanthropy and leadership in Chicago, was killed in a crash Sunday at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Colorado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's wealthiest residents was killed in a car crash Sunday in Colorado.

Jim Crown, 70, was at the Aspen Motorsports Park when the incident took place.

Crown was president of Henry Crown and Company, on several boards including JP Morgan and General Dynamics and worked to give back to Chicago.

RELATED: Sam Zell, real estate mogul and one-time owner of Tribune Company, dies

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he recently met with Crown to share ideas.

In a statement, Johnson said, "Jim gave back to the city through philanthropy and leadership on a number of civic and academic boards as he was deeply committed to investing in Chicago and its people. With his generosity, Jim truly embodied the soul of Chicago."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW