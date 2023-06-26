Jim Crown death: Chicagoan known for philanthropy, leadership, killed in Colorado crash

Jim Crown, who was known for his philanthropy and leadership in Chicago, was killed in a crash Sunday at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Colorado.

Crown family one of wealthiest in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's wealthiest residents was killed in a car crash Sunday in Colorado.

Jim Crown, 70, was at the Aspen Motorsports Park when the incident took place.

Crown was president of Henry Crown and Company, on several boards including JP Morgan and General Dynamics and worked to give back to Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he recently met with Crown to share ideas.

In a statement, Johnson said, "Jim gave back to the city through philanthropy and leadership on a number of civic and academic boards as he was deeply committed to investing in Chicago and its people. With his generosity, Jim truly embodied the soul of Chicago."