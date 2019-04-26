James Gibson speaks after prosecutors drop his murder charges in police torture case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5260785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> James Gibson says officers under former CPD commander Jon Burge tortured him until he confessed to killing two people in 1989

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors dropped murder charges against James Gibson Friday. He was released on bond last week after serving 30 years for a double murder in 1989."Every moment I'm taking in - the air, the birds, the water running, the babies crying. The goo goo, the gah gah," Gibson said. "I'm going to do a lot of hugging and kissing, all the sugar that y'all have been giving me away. I'm here and here to get my sugar and kissing."For James Gibson, it's the simple things he missed in prison. Now, he's free - with all charges against him dropped."I knew this day was coming 30 years ago. I knew I lived in a country that was built on principles, democracy, and we were no longer barbaric this day would come," he said.Gibson has always maintained detectives under disgraced Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge beat him to confess to a double murder."Not all police officers are bad, I just came across the midnight crew that was bad," Gibson said. "We got to close this chapter, and I'm the first part of the chapter. That's why I didn't take any copouts or deals. I wanted to prove my innocence."The double murder left insurance agent Lloyd Benjamin and his customer Hunter Wash dead.On Friday, the special prosecutor said he dismissed the charges after an appellate court tossed Gibson's conviction last month. He said the passage of time impacted the case, including the death of an important witness, and others being uncooperative. He also said, "It is the position of the Special Prosecutor that this was NOT a wrongful conviction."Gibson understands now that all those years of fighting now mean freedom."There are victims on both sides. My family is a victim. The victim's family. I didn't kill him. And the City of Chicago knew I didn't kill him. But yet, they still framed me. They still charged me. But they couldn't break me!" he said.Gibson has been wearing sunglasses because he says light has been bothering him not that he's out of prison. His attorneys plan to file a civil lawsuit next week.