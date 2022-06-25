beating death

Whiting man sentenced to 180 years in prison for 1998 'drug-fueled frenzy' killing of woman, 2 teens

Higgason's accomplice, David Copley, pleaded guilty to murder last year and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
CROWN POINT, Ind. -- A judge sentenced a Lake County man to 180 years in prison Friday for killing a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana.

James H. Higgason III, 52, of Whiting, was sentenced to three terms of 60 years each, to be served consecutively.

He was found guilty May 27 of murder and murder during the commission of a robbery. He has said he will appeal.

Prosecutors alleged Higgason and David Copley, 47, beat Elva Tamez, 36, Jerod Hodge, 18, of Chicago; and Timothy Ross, 16, of Calumet City, Illinois, to death on Jan. 18, 1998, at the woman's Hammond home with pieces of wood or metal pipes, court records stated. They were trying to get drugs and cash, prosecutors said.

The victims had their skulls bashed in a drug-fueled "frenzy," Deputy Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Jovanni Miramontes has said.

Defense lawyers Mark Gruenhagen and Matthew Fech said the evidence against Higgason was thin and Copley wasn't credible because he reached a deal with prosecutors in exchange for his testimony.

Copley pleaded guilty to Hodge's murder last year and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. In exchange for his testimony, prosecutors dropped two other murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondindianalake county indianamurdersentencingbeating deathu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BEATING DEATH
Man, 23, found beaten to death in Cook County Jail cell: autopsy
Vigil held for woman found beaten to death in her Englewood home
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home ID'd
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home: CPD
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech warehouse, police say
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
5-month-old girl shot in head, killed in Chicago ID'd by ME
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Leaders concerned about effectiveness of cameras in Chicago parks: BGA
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Thousands march through Chicago for abortion rights
Show More
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
Man found fatally shot on South Side, Chicago police say
8 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
SafeHouse Chicago opens in River North
More TOP STORIES News