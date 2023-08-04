Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chuck Lorre break ground on Project Angel Food's new home

LOS ANGELES -- Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chuck Lorre rise to the challenge.

Project Angel Food, the charity that delivers more than 1.5 million meals each year, to people suffering from critical and life-threatening illnesses, is vastly expanding its reach.

Today the charity kicked off "Rise to the Challenge: The Campaign to Expand Project Angel Food." It's a multi-year, $51 million project that includes a total renovation of Project Angel Food's current building on Vine Street and the construction of a brand new facility next door. The expanded location will enable the organization to double the size of its current facilities and triple its meal production.

Today's groundbreaking ceremony included Project Angel Food's Honorary Chair Jamie Lee Curtis, and Trustee Sheryl Lee Ralph. Both actresses have been involved with the charity for decades and they are beyond confident this expansion is right on time.

"Human beings need other human beings to what, care about them, as human beings, love them, because when we're able to do that, when we're able to communicate with each other great things can be done," Ralph told On The Red Carpet.

"When somebody calls you and they say, 'Oh, I'm so sick,' what is the first thing you say to them? What can I do? What can I bring you? What do you need, soup, juice, what can I do? That's what Project Angel Food does but on a very big scale," said Curtis.

The project comes together, in large part, thanks to a partnership with prolific television producer and director Chuck Lorre. He's the man behind hit shows like, "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men." The two buildings that make up Project Angel Food's new expanded facilities will be named The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus. Lorre says getting involved with this endeavor was an easy decision.

"Do we want to live in a society where our neighbors are hungry? No, It's sort of a no-brainer. No, nobody should be hungry."

Project Angel Food's new 30-thousand square foot campus is expected to be completed by 2027.