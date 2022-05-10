chicago crime

Man wanted for following 12-year-old girl near Jamieson Elementary School, Chicago police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for a man wanted for trying to lure a young girl who was walking to Jamieson Elementary School on the North Side Monday morning.

The girl, 12, was walking west in the 2600 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue to school when a man in a white four-door Honda pulled up and signaled her over with his hand, Chicago police said.


The girl continued walking without engaging with him and alerted school staff members, police said.

He then circled the school several times and parked outside on Mozart Street for an undisclosed amount of time, police said.

The man had facial hair, and his car had black flames on the exterior passenger doors, police said.


Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8200.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
