localish

Kids form unlikely friendship with residents at senior home Bridges at Warwick

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Local kids bond with residents at Bridges at Warwick Senior Home

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Jared Hottenstein is a 5th grade teacher at Jamison Elementary School in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania.

When the Bridges at Warwick senior living community opened up near the school, Hottenstein decided it would be a good exercise for his students to get to know the residents there.


So for the past five years, he's brought the kids about once a month to the center, always making sure to celebrate every holiday.

The original goal was two-fold, to teach students about relating to people different than and you and also bring the seniors cheer.


What he didn't expect, however, is the massive impact the visits would have on him as well!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warwick township (bucks county)more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Local kids bond with residents at Bridges at Warwick Senior Home
Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philly's 'curly-hair-only' salon
The SPOT Period expanding to help women address health, wellness
"Made with Love Juicery" inspired by mom's weight-loss journey
TOP STORIES
1 of 2 suspects expected in court after boy killed in Burr Ridge crash
Peoria car thieves lead police on chase on I-80 in Grundy County: ISP
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
Jussie Smollett update: Actor's sentencing scheduled for Thursday
CDC could release new guidelines for masking on public transit
Russian warship that attacked Snake Island has been destroyed
More security guards, police on CTA amid crime spree: 'I'm afraid'
Show More
See Chicago's 8 'most endangered' buildings
Man charged in beating death of 70-year-old woman in Edison Park
Metra train hits pedestrian in La Grange
1 charged in River North Walgreens stabbing
2 charged in security guard's shooting death: Chicago police
More TOP STORIES News