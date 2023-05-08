Woman, child injured after jumping onto I-90 at Jane Byrne Interchange, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police said a woman and child were critically injured after jumping off the I-290 flyover ramp onto northbound I-90 at the Jane Byrne Interchange Monday afternoon.

State police said troopers responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a report of bodies in the northbound I-90 roadway near the westbound I-290 flyover ramp. When they arrived they found a woman and a child in the northbound lanes.

State police said the woman had life-threatening injuries and the child had non-life threatening injuries. The Chicago Fire Department said both were taken to Stroger initially in critical condition, but they are trying to get an update on their conditions.

Illinois State Police said this was an open and active ongoing investigation. They did not release any further details.