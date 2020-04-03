earth day

National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with documentary about Dr. Jane Goodall

National Geographic is celebrating Earth Month with "Jane Goodall: The Hope," a documentary honoring legendary wildlife conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The two-hour documentary special will take viewers through chapters of Goodall's journey in the 60 sixty years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees, including her activism, creation of her non-profit organization the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots youth program, along with her current efforts to inspire the next generation.

"My job is to inspire people and to get them to go around and take action," Goodall remarks in the trailer, which was released in time for her birthday on April 3.

"Jane Goodall: The Hope" premieres Earth Day, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo. Stream it on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daytelevisiondocumentarytrailers
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
Chicago celebrates Earth Day's 50th anniversary
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Earth Day 2020: Shedd Aquarium shares ways to help our planet from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as testing expands, Pritzker says
111 sick, 10 dead in Symphony South Shore COVID-19 outbreak
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
New technology stops spoofing so you don't miss important calls during pandemic
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
Small businesses take new approach after missing out on 1st wave of federal loans
Chicago celebrates Earth Day's 50th anniversary
Chicago Pride Parade postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
More TOP STORIES News