Health & Fitness

Cruise passengers quarantined after 1 tests positive for coronavirus

Nearly 3,000 passengers remain quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say the passenger who tested positive is an 80-year-old man. A woman onboard the cruise says she fears the virus has spread.

What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

Japanese authorities are racing to contain the possible outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus after it was revealed that an infected passenger flew into Tokyo and spent a few days aboard a Princess cruise ship. That forced authorities to lock down the vessel and quarantine thousands of people on board.

This is the second known cruise to be quarantined over coronavirus concerns. Just last week, about 7,000 passengers were held on an Italian cruise ship, as they waited for the test results of a 54-year-old woman who fell ill with a fever and flu-like symptoms.

SEE ALSO:

7,000 stuck on cruise ship off Italian coast amid coronavirus concerns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News