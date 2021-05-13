chicago shooting

Jaslyn Adams shooting: 3rd suspect in death of 7 year old killed in Chicago fled state, feds say

3rd Jaslyn Adams suspect not yet arrested; Marion Lewis, Demond Goudy held without bond
EMBED <>More Videos

Jaslyn Adams Chicago: 3rd suspect in girl's death fled state, feds say

CHICAGO -- Federal court documents unsealed Wednesday reveal a man allegedly involved in the fatal shooting last month of a 7-year-old Chicago girl is believed to have fled Illinois.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court accuses 21-year-old Devontay Anderson, 21, with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Anderson has been charged in Cook County Circuit Court with first-degree murder in the death of Jaslyn Adams.

Jaslyn and her father, Jontae Adams, 29, were in a McDonald's drive-thru when men pulled up in a silver Audi, according to Cook County prosecutors. They say surveillance video shows two men got out of the car, fire weapons at the victims' car and get back into the Audi. When the victims' car started to move forward, the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away.

RELATED: Man, 18, shot by CPD after I-290 chase, attempted carjacking charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder
EMBED More News Videos

A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway by Chicago police Thursday afternoon injured a man suspected in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.



Marion Lewis, 18, and Demond Goudy, 21, have been charged with murder and attempted murder and are being held without bond.

After Anderson was identified as an alleged gunmen, Chicago police began tracking the GPS information on a Facebook profile the suspect was associated with, according to the complaint. Beginning on April 26, "pings" from the Facebook account placed whoever was using it near Miami, Florida.

RELATED: Jaslyn Adams shooting: 2nd person charged in 7-year-old's murder

In a motion to unseal the complaint filed Wednesday, prosecutors said making the charges public would no longer jeopardize the investigation, although Anderson was not in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohoman squarefloridachicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
3 soldiers charged with sending guns to Chicago
27 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Man shot while playing volleyball near Gompers Park
14-year-old boy killed in West Garfield Park shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakeview hit-and-run driver tried to help victim before driving away: witnesses
Lawyer for 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion raises questions
Woman's car stolen in armed Lakeview carjacking: CPD
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
McDonald's raising US workers' pay in company-owned stores
AAA urges people not to 'panic buy' gasoline
Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to hug
Show More
Video shows Skokie courthouse attack that injured 4 deputies
Where to find vaccines for young teens
Pervis Staples, member of famed Staple Singers, dead at 85
Asian Americans in news share how microaggressions affect self-identity
You can apply to get a $50 discount on your internet bill
More TOP STORIES News