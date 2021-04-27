chicago shooting

Jaslyn Adams shooting: 2nd person of interest in custody following standoff on Chicago's West Side

By
2nd person of interest in Jaslyn Adams murder in custody following standoff

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second person of interest is being questioned in connection to the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams following a standoff with police on Chicago's West Side.

The arrest comes days after another suspect was charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder. Police have not yet named the person in custody or what their role may have in this case.

Investigators said they were following up on Adams' case and that led them to a person at a home near W. 15th Street and S. Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. SWAT teams were called to respond just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Police said a male was taken into custody after a short standoff. Investigators have only said this person is being questioned in connection to the 7-year-old's murder.

Just two days ago, another suspect in Adams' murder, 18-year-old Marion Lewis, was charged with more than a dozen felony counts. Lewis was arrested last week after he led officers on a chase on I-290 where he also tried to carjack another family's vehicle.

Over the weekend, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said authorities were on the hunt for more suspects in this case.
