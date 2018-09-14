Jason Van Dyke could decide Friday on jury or bench trial

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is expected to say whether he wants be tried by a jury or a judge in court on FridayVan Dyke is charged with murder for the killing of Laquan McDonald in 2014. Dash cam video released by court order back in 2015 shows the officer firing 16 shots at McDonald, who appeared to be walking away while carrying a knife.Twelve jurors and five alternates have now been seated. Opening statements could start on Monday.You can watch the opening statements along with the rest of the trial through a livestream on our website abc7chicago.com and the ABC7 news app.