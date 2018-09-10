Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 4 jurors sworn in Monday

Jury selection continued Monday in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Four jurors were sworn in by 3:45 p.m. Ten potential jurors were questioned by attorneys before Monday's lunch break. A total of 12 jurors plus alternates are needed for the trial. Voir dire, the process of questioning prospective jurors to determine if they can be fair, was still ongoing Monday afternoon.Last week, prospective jurors were given questionnaires to fill out. About 200 Cook County residents are in the pool of possible jurors.Monday was the first time attorneys had a chance to talk with them.Van Dyke was released on bond for the second time last week after doing interviews with several media outlets before the start of his trial. The judge increased his bond by $2,000 after ruling that the interviews violated his bail conditions.The CPD officer is charged in the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald. Dashcam video of the incident shows Van Dyke shot the black teen 16 times.Opening statements are expected to begin later this week.