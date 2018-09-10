JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke jury selection: At least 2 jurors sworn in Monday

Jury selection continues Monday in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two jurors were sworn in and ten potential jurors were questioned by attorneys before Monday's lunch break.
TIMELINE: Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case

Last week, prospective jurors were given questionnaires to fill out. About 200 Cook County residents are in the pool of possible jurors.

Monday was the first time attorneys had a chance to talk with them.

RELATED: Key players in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Van Dyke was released on bond for the second time last week after doing interviews with several media outlets before the start of his trial. The judge increased his bond by $2,000 after ruling that the interviews violated his bail conditions.

The CPD officer is charged in the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald. Dashcam video of the incident shows Van Dyke shot the black teen 16 times.

Opening statements are expected to begin later this week.
