Jason Van Dyke resentencing bid rejected by Illinois Supreme Court

The shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke is a story with ripple effects beyond the court case that follows.

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Supreme Court rejected Tuesday an effort by prosecutors to resentence Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted in the shooting of Laquan McDonald.Last month, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon, the special prosecutor in Van Dyke's case, asked the court to review the sentence for Van Dyke.The prosecutors believed that Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughn improperly applied the law to sentence Van Dyke to six years and nine months in prison."Fundamentally, this matter involves a dispute on discretionary sentencing issues that are not suitable for resolution in an action seeking mandamus or prohibition relief. Consequently, petitioners' motion seeking leave to file a petition for writ of mandamus or prohibition should be denied," the court said in its ruling.Last October, a jury convicted Van Dyke of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2015.