jason van dyke

Jason Van Dyke resentencing bid rejected by Illinois Supreme Court

Jason Van Dyke appears in court.

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Supreme Court rejected Tuesday an effort by prosecutors to resentence Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted in the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Last month, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon, the special prosecutor in Van Dyke's case, asked the court to review the sentence for Van Dyke.

TIMELINE: Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke is a story with ripple effects beyond the court case that follows.



The prosecutors believed that Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughn improperly applied the law to sentence Van Dyke to six years and nine months in prison.

"Fundamentally, this matter involves a dispute on discretionary sentencing issues that are not suitable for resolution in an action seeking mandamus or prohibition relief. Consequently, petitioners' motion seeking leave to file a petition for writ of mandamus or prohibition should be denied," the court said in its ruling.

Last October, a jury convicted Van Dyke of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopsentencingattorney generaljason van dykelaquan mcdonaldchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JASON VAN DYKE
Activist running for 5th Ward alderman lands Trib endorsement
Jason Van Dyke moved to prison in New York
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
Jason Van Dyke beaten in Connecticut prison, source confirms
TOP STORIES
Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Striking CSO musicians hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members
Hairstylist loses life savings to catfish using US Marine's picture
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
LIVE UPDATE on day 3 of fires burning at ITC facility
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
Show More
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
Charter bus traveling from Florida to NY crashes, killing 2
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
More TOP STORIES News