CHICAGO (WLS) --Jason Van Dyke returns to a Cook County courtroom Wednesday for the first time since he was convicted.
Van Dyke won't be sentenced during Wednesday's hearing, but the judge might schedule a sentencing date.
Earlier this month, a jury found the former Chicago police officer guilty this month in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.
One issue that could be discussed is the minimum and maximum sentence that Van Dyke will face when he's sentenced for one count of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one for each time he shot the 17 year old. Legal experts say it's unclear how long the sentence can or must be.
This comes one day after three current and former police officers were in court for a pre-trial hearing on charges that they lied about the McDonald shooting.
Meanwhile, in court Wednesday morning, Van Dyke's attorneys filed two motions, one for a new trial and the other for an acquittal notwithstanding the verdict.