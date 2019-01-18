Jason Van Dyke, CPD officer convicted of Laquan McDonald murder, to be sentenced

The shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke is a story with ripple effects beyond the court case that follows.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murdering 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, will find out his sentence Friday.

Van Dyke is expected to testify on his own behalf. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan will also hear from Van Dyke's wife and teen daughter, as well as McDonald's family.
TIMELINE: Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting
In 2014, Van Dyke shot the black teen 16 times. Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, released more than a year later, was a key piece of evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country.

In October, jurors took a few hours over two days to determine their verdict. Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

The sentence range varies widely, from probation to what amounts to life in prison.

The special prosecutor is expected to argue the minimum sentence should be 18 years at Friday's hearing, but he may ask for a much longer sentence.

Van Dyke's attorney will argue for probation.

Van Dyke is currently in isolation the Rock Island Jail. He is also still a CPD officer, suspended without pay.
