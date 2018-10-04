Jason Van Dyke Trial: Closing arguments set for Thursday

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday morning in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Once closing arguments wrap up this morning, the jury will get the case, and it's anyone's guess how long they will take to deliberate.Officer Van Dyke is accused of first degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who had a small knife in his hand the night he was killed.Van Dyke's attorneys will argue Thursday that he shot the teen 16 times in self-defense, fearing for his life and that he followed his police training.Meanwhile, prosecutors will argue the teenager was no threat to officers and they will point to the dash camera video which shows McDonald walking away from police as the shots were fired. They will argue that Van Dyke shot him because McDonald was a "black boy who had the audacity to ignore the police."Activists are now getting ready for the outcome of the case. Father Michael Pfleger is calling for a boycott and peaceful protests."Nobody go to work. Nobody go to school. Nobody go shopping. Have an economic boycott that day in Chicago," Fr. Pfleger said.Chicago police said they have a 150 page contingency plan contingency plan to handle reaction to the verdict regardless of the outcome. Some community activists are saying they won't settle for anything less than a murder conviction.