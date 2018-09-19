Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 of testimony

A relative of Laquan McDonald wipes away tears as she sees the autopsy photos of the 17 year old. #vandyketrial — Leah Hope (@leahhopeABC7) September 19, 2018

The Chief Medical Examiner says a low dose of PCP was found in Laquan McDonald. She says additional toxicology testing was requested by an Asst. State’s Attorney.#vandyketrial — Leah Hope (@leahhopeABC7) September 19, 2018

Testimony continued for a third day Wednesday in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial.As of 1 p.m. Cook County Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar was on the stand Wednesday, providing expert testimony regarding the gunshot wounds 17-year-old Laquan McDonald sustained on the night he died. Her testimony was accompanied by autopsy photos of the teenager and X-Rays.Arunkumar testified that McDonald was alive for all 16 shots fired by Van Dyke, and that those shots caused his death. She testified that his death was a homicide. She also testified that toxicology reports showed he was intoxicated with PCP at the time of the shooting.The trial took a recess shortly after 1:30 for lunch. The defense will cross-examine Arunkumar when they are back in session.Before testimony began, there was some legal wrangling over a witness called Tuesday from the FBI. Before jurors were brought into the courtroom prosecutors asked the judge to reconsider his decision to strike testimony from FBI forensic video examiner Mark Messick.Messick made a slowed down version of the police dashboard camera video showing the shooting of Laquan McDonald. He marked it with arrows pointing to where he believed the 16 bullets hit.Judge Vincent Gaughan threw out his testimony, agreeing with the defense attorneys, who said that Messick is not a ballistics expert.But prosecutors argued Wednesday that when the jury takes his testimony into account with a pathologist and a ballistics expert, it will prove how many times McDonald was stuck by the officer's bullets.The judge will allow Messick's to testify again, but limited to the video enhancement.Wednesday, the state also called a CFD Firefighter/Paramedic Mark Smith, who treated Laquan McDonald after he was shot. He said McDonald had a pulse but he did not appear to be breathing and then they lost his pulse.Prosecutor: "Once the CPR was begun, what happened next?"Mark Smith: "There was no change in the patient's condition and we continued CPR. I was replaced by the firefighter and he continued chest compressions and I jumped in front of the ambulance to transport to the hospital."The state may rest its case by Thursday, in which case court would be in recess Friday. If the state does rest its case Thursday, the defense would begin presenting their case on Monday.