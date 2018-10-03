JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense expected to rest case Wednesday

The defense is expected to rest its case Wednesday in the Jason Van Dyke trial. Then the prosecution will call rebuttal witnesses.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This comes one day after the Chicago officer took the stand in his murder trial. Van Dyke recounted his version of the night he shot and killed Laquan McDonald.

He described McDonald's motions, and the moment that changed his life.

LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges

Van Dyke: "He waved the knife from his lower right side upwards, across his body, towards my left shoulder."

Defense attorney: "And when he did that, what did you do officer?"

Van Dyke: "I shot him."

WATCH: Jason Van Dyke testifies in his defense
Defense attorney questions Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke on the stand in Cook County Circuit Court. Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder for shooting Laquan McDona

Prosecutor questions Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke on the stand in Cook County Circuit Court. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald 16 t

Attorneys question Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke on the stand in Cook County Circuit Court. Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald 16 ti



In cross examination, prosecutors replayed the video and asked Van Dyke if he saw McDonald raising the knife. He answered "No, I don't."

Van Dyke testified for about 90 minutes.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
