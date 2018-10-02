JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony set to resume Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is set tor esume Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is set to resume Tuesday.

Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.
LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges

There was no testimony Monday after one of the jurors got sick. Closing arguments in the trial could begin on Friday.

Also, organizers are planning for a massive boycott if Van Dyke is acquitted of murder. They say they would want to shut down Chicago for a day.
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

"Nobody go to school, nobody go to work, nobody drive the buses, nobody go to work at the hotels, nobody go to work anywhere and no shopping" said Father Michael Pfleger.

Shutting down an expressway is also on the table.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jason van dykemurdertrialchicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Court adjourned until Tuesday for sick juror
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Will he take the stand?
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Verdict could come by end of next week
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense's 3rd day focuses on other officers, 911 call
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to present case starting Monday
CFD prepares for Van Dyke trial verdict
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense prepares to present their case next week
JASON VAN DYKE
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Court adjourned until Tuesday for sick juror
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Will he take the stand?
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Verdict could come by end of next week
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
More jason van dyke
Top Stories
Boy among 3 killed in Englewood crash
Man fatally shot on Loyola Park bike path
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Tuesday
Cubs, Rockies set for NL Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday
Consumer alert: Hundreds of Illinois car buyers report missing titles each year
Antioch man charged with sexual battery at Walmart
Vegas Strip goes dark for shooting anniversary
Performers celebrate New York on week 2 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Show More
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
Uncontrolled Substances: Arrests try to curb street corner drug sales
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
More News