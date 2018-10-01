JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony to resume Monday

The trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke resumes Monday, and a major questions remains whether the officer will take the witness stand.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke resumes Monday, and a major questions remains whether or not the officer will take the witness stand.

Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald 16-times in 2014. Legal experts say they jury needs to hear Van Dyke's perspective.
LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges

"They need to know why he did what he did, they need to know what was going on in his mind and in his heart and they need to know that he is a human being, just like everybody else," said Bob Milan, an ABC7 legal analyst. "It's always a risk to put your client on the stand in a murder case. However, can it get any worse? The only view they have of him is firing the 16 shots into McDonald."
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

The jury could get the case by the end of this week, with some expecting closing arguments as early as Thursday.
