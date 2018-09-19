Jason Van Dyke Trial: More officers expected to testify Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --More Chicago police officers are expected to testify Wednesday in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial.
Tuesday, Van Dyke's former police partner, Joseph Walsh, testified. Walsh said that on the night of the shooting back in October of 2014, Laquan McDonald raised a knife toward them just before Van Dyke opened fire, even though dash camera video appears to show the opposite.
Van Dyke fired 16 shots at the teenager as he appears to be walking away from police.
Walsh faces his own criminal trial on charges that he conspired to cover up the shooting. He was given immunity from prosecution to compel his testimony Tuesday, as long as he gave it truthfully, and it could not be used against him in his own case.
He testified that he thought McDonald was a danger. Walsh asked not to appear on camera during the trial.
Civilian Xavier Torres did testify on camera and described what he saw on the night of the shooting.
Prosecutor: "While he was on his feet, did you see any threatening movements?"
Xavier Torres: "No"
Prosecutor: "What did it appear he was he doing when he was walking southwest?"
Torres: "It looked like he was trying to get away from all the officers."
Jurors were also shown video and pictures from the scene as well as Van Dyke's gun. They also saw video from a squad car bringing a requested Taser to the scene. But when those officers arrived, McDonald was already on the ground.